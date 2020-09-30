ASHLAND Mike Moyer will be hosting a cruise parade in Ashland’s first First Friday of the year.
Moyer will be driving a classic car of his own and has invited enthusiasts from around the Tri-State to join him. The purpose, he said, was to not only get those together who have been missing the chance to show off their cars due to the pandemic, but to also get children from the area out and involved.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Central Park to begin the lineup, where people can also stop by and check out the collection of classics. At 6 p.m., the parade will begin, leaving out of Central Park and cruising down 17th Street to Winchester Avenue, before turning onto 43rd Street where it will make its way to Blackburn Avenue. Moyer intends to drive past several schools along Blackburn, including Charles Russell, Oakview, Verity and Hager before taking 13th Street and Lexington Avenue back to Central Park.
Those interested in adding their own car to the cruise parade can call Moyer at (606) 232-6404 or they can show up with their car at 4 p.m. in the park.