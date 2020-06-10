GREENUP The Greenup County Public Library will continue its popular Summer Reading Program for 2020, but with notable differences. Previous years saw a large kick-off event held at the library, complete with inflatables, food and fun. However, the current social distancing and occupancy restrictions made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the library to forgo such gatherings. But the staff at the library said they didn’t want for young people to completely miss out on an event many grew up attending each year.
“We could have just had this online,” Vicky Hughes, the Head of the Children’s Department at the Greenup Libraries, said. “But the kids had to do a lot of their schoolwork online at the end of the school year, and we wanted to give them something new.” The new event, Hughes said, is a way the library can take reading to area youth, or at least meet them halfway.
“We are going to be starting this Monday, and our first stop will be Greenup County High School, at 11 a.m. What we plan on doing is a 30-minute outside program,” Hughes said. “And because of social distancing, everyone must stay in their cars. We are calling it a ‘Cruise-In,’” Hughes said. “And it’s going to be a drive-in style event.”
To facilitate this, as well as add to the drive-in “feel,” the Greenup Library will have an FM transmitter to broadcast, and everyone at the event will simply be able to tune in to their radios to the proper frequency.
“But we will also have a PA system for a backup, just in case of technical difficulties,” Hughes said.
“We will be having three different drawings a week for three age groups,” Hughes added. “The prize will be a Kindle, and we will be giving away nine of those per week.”
The qualifying groups of readers will be changed as well, with the focus being strictly on school-aged readers. Hughes said that the library doesn’t want to exclude anyone who can’t make it to the cruise-in locations, and said they are making certain that reading logs are also available at each branch of the library. A full schedule of locations and times will also be available there, or on the library website.
“If you need to, you can come in and pick up your reading log and drop your log off and still maintain social distancing,” Hughes said.
“We feel like we have the county pretty well covered,” said Hughes, adding that everyone, especially the local churches, have been very helpful and accommodating by providing locations to hold the event. “Everyone that we called and asked to help were more than willing to jump in and help. They and everyone else involved just ask that everyone follows social distancing guidelines.”
Hughes said that each week participants will be given a craft (which they don’t have to return) and are encouraged to read. Library staff and volunteers wearing masks and gloves will pick up returned materials and bring books participants may have reserved to their vehicles so that everyone can stay safe inside their own cars.
“We have to be safe, so we can’t be outside in these parking areas,” Hughes said. “But that doesn’t mean they can’t roll down their windows and wave to their friends.”
A complete list of locations, times and days of the week will be available on the Greenup County Library website (youseemore.com/greenup), as well as any alternates or make-up days necessary due to inclement weather. Hughes said she wants everyone to be safe, have fun, and most of all keep reading.