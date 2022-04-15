EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories in a regular series with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
CATLETTSBURG The District 1 Commissioner race for the Boyd County Fiscal Court is seeing challengers on both sides of the ticket for the May 17 primary, a mix of longtime politicians and community members as well as a couple newish potential dark horses.
On the Republican ticket, sitting commissioner Keith Watts is facing off against former commissioner and Democrat-turned-Republican David Salisbury, as well as political newcomer and farmer Joe Blair.
The Democrat side of the ticket will see school teacher Heather Moore-Frame, who ran for the seat for the first time in 2018, running against community volunteer and self-stylized activist Kenny Messer.
Watts is serving his first term in political office. Salisbury — who Watts beat in 2018 after the two-term commissioner unseated the incumbent in the Democratic primary — only switched over last year. Watts said Blair was an independent until recently.
Watts said he welcomes the primary challenges, because it gives him and the other candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves to the public prior the November general election.
“It lets us get out there and you can hear what we stand for,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing.”
Watts said he is running on his performance in office, which includes economic growth in the face of handling natural disasters such as the pandemic and ice storm of 2021.
“We’ve done more in less than four years than past courts did in 20 years,” Watts said. “Here’s the wild thing — during the pandemic, we issued 81 new business licenses in the county. That shows you right there that we’re doing the right thing.”
Salisbury, who served from 2003 until 2013, said he switched parties because he did not like the direction the DNC has gone over the last few years.
“I’ve been a Democrat my whole life; my father was a Democrat and my mother was a Republican,” Salisbury said. “I haven’t said much about it, but I feel like I didn’t leave my party, but my party left me. The Democrat Party used to stand for education and labor; I feel like they’ve gotten away from that over the years.”
Salisbury said he brings experience to the table in the fiscal court and he wants to work with Eric Chaney, who is running for judge-executive unopposed, to help bring economic development to fruition.
“I decided to run again because honestly, I was excited to serve with Eric the first time he ran and it was disappointing to not be able to serve with him,” Salisbury said. “Before he was elected, I spoke with him and found out we were on the same page about a lot of ideas for the county. He has a lot of foresight — that’s a word I’ve used often over the years.”
Blair, the owner of Eden’s Harvest, said his background in entrepreneurship, his experiences as a farmer in southern Boyd and his serving on the various agriculture boards in the county give him the experience to serve in the office.
“I decided to run for commissioner because I feel like the best way to lead to serve the people,” Blair said. “I want to be the type of commissioner who listens to people and makes them feel like they’ve been heard, even if we don’t agree on an issue.”
While economic development is at the top of his list, he said infrastructure in southern Boyd is also something he wants to improve upon, whether it be flood mitigation or getting better cell and internet service.
“We are unfortunately losing acreage by the year here due to natural flooding,” Blair said. “If elected, I would like to address that.”
On the Democrat side of the ticket, Messer — who made a run in 2018 for judge-executive but lost in the primary — said he’s hoping to use his experience lobbying the court for affordable outdoor recreation if he were elected to the court.
“I have been an activist and I have volunteered my time for the county, listening to people’s concerns,” he said. “I think there is a serious need for someone on the court who can look ahead and plan out what needs to be done.”
Messer said he would like to use his past experience in manufacturing management to help Chaney develop a comprehensive plan, much like what Justice of the Peace candidate Suzanne Griffith has been toting in recent months.
“Economic development doesn’t happen by accident,” Messer said. “It’s a focus on coordinated efforts to bring things together. Take the Sears building for example. Material costs have tripled — they were tripling in 2021 when they bought it. It’s shortsightedness like that my experience could help him avoid.”
Moore-Frame, a librarian at Catlettsburg Elementary, said her first run for office was in order to show her civic students that it could be done when she was teaching at Ashland Blazer four years ago. This time around, she said the local party approached her to see if she’d run.
She said what she brings to the table is a different perspective than what’s ever been on the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
“I’m a mom with two kids and a teacher. We’ve never had anyone like that on this commission,” Moore-Frame said. “Never in the history of Boyd County have we had a female commissioner. It’s 2022 — that’s crazy.”
Like the rest, Moore-Frame said she would focus on economic development.
“I think this current court is taking a very proactive approach,” Moore-Frame said. “However, I think they need more perspective, they need people to question what’s happening to make sure what we’re doing benefits the community as a whole, not just a few families.”
(606) 326-2653 |