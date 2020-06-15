ASHLAND There are nine names listed on the primary election ballot for the Ashland Board of City Commissioners. Eight will make it to the general election in November. Four seats are up for grabs. The current commissioners are Amanda Clark, Marty Gute, Matt Perkins and Bernice Henry. Henry is an interim commissioner is not running for a spot opening on Jan. 1, 2021. Perkins is the mayor-elect.
Editor’s note: The following names are listed in alphabetical order.
Josh Blanton
Downtown resident Josh Blanton is already preparing for the role of Ashland city commissioner.
“I’ve immersed myself in getting prepared for the position,” said Blanton. “I believe a city commissioner needs to show the citizens what they’ve done that’s relevant to the job. They need to be prepared for that job on Day 1. It’s not an on-the-job training.”
Blanton, 37, has never run for public office but is an active member of the community, contributing to groups such as Build Ashland, Young Professionals Association, Destination Ashland and more. Blanton believes whoever takes on the position of city commissioner should be prepared and understand how the city works.
If elected for city commission, Blanton said he wants to focus on infrastructure and communication.
Amanda Clark
First elected in 2014, Amanda Clark decided to run for city commission because she wanted to be a voice for her generation. Now, she is running for a potential fourth term. She plans to focus on quality-of-life issues while tackling infrastructure problems.
“We cannot put other quality-of-life issues aside while we fix the infrastructure issues,” she added. “There isn’t enough time and money to completely heal those (issues). You can’t say we can’t do anything else here until we do this because that’s not going to stop. It’s not a project that will ever be completed.”
Clark suggested an arts board to the city commission. The arts board will set up guidelines for how the city will accept pieces that are donated and how the city will decide where they go.
“I think Ashland is right at the edge of greatness,” Clark said. “That was five years ago. We are either going to get over that edge or go back to the bottom. We’re even closer than that.”
Clark said the next term is going to be pretty significant with being fiscally responsible because of COVID-19.
“We have to be very careful with every dollar we spend,” said Clark.
Frank Fitzpatrick
Frank Fitzpatrick, 57, was born and raised in Ashland. He said four words to describe him if elected as the next city commissioner are honesty, integrity, liberty and transparency. He said the two most important things Ashland should focus on are fixing the 100-year-old waterlines to improve quality of life and bringing in more jobs to grow the population.
He said growing the population would ease the burden on the people who call Ashland home and will encourage more businesses to come to the city.
“Without growth, I can’t see it blossoming,” said Fitzpatrick. “I know a lot of people want to see it blossom and they want it to grow. All the pretty stuff they’ve been doing here is awesome, but we need more people to participate in that.”
Fitzpatrick has never run for public office before, and though he is nervous, he is excited. He is one of the people running for the people, he said.
“I think by default our government is bigger than what our city needs right now,” said Fitzpatrick.
He suggests the city switch its form of government to a cheaper form. He said by switching to another form of government it could slim down the payroll and save money within the city.
Marty Gute
Second-generation Ashland city commissioner Marty Gute is running for a potential seventh term.
Gute, 65, has served Ashland since 2008, when he was elected to be a city commissioner for the first time. Twelve years later, he plans to continue being a voice for the people. If re-elected for his seventh term, Gute said he would focus on the services the city provides, the atmosphere to promote business development and a good work environment for employees. Gute decided to run for city commission after seeing his dad in the role.
Gute is looking forward to this year’s election, but most importantly, he is looking forward to what the city commission can accomplish during this year.
“I have a good feeling about the future of Ashland,” Gute said.
Gute said he is encouraged because of the way the community is safely opening back up after COVID-19. He said the coronavirus has affected the community, but he is optimistic for the small businesses coming back strong.
Randy Memmer
This election isn’t the first time Randy Memmer has taken a chance on public office. Memmer, 73, ran for State Senate in 1996 and mayor of Ashland in 2002. Though he didn’t win, he is still excited to run for public office again. He has owned several businesses in Ashland over the years, and currently owns a real estate business. Memmer said the most important things for Ashland is having a work-ready community, having the education for new jobs, entertainment and better housing.
Memmer is passionate about improving the housing options within city limits. He said the city desperately needs housing in the area. He thinks having better housing will help bring more people in to open businesses.
Memmer said his agenda is to promote downtown businesses. Memmer said he doesn’t feel like the city is making it very easy for businesses to locate in Ashland.
“Part of the city’s job is to help you when you come to open a business,” said Memmer. “I don’t want to see anyone come in and say the city is against me for this or that. That is not a business-friendly atmosphere and I feel like we need a business-friendly atmosphere.”
Becky Miller
Becky Miller has lived in Ashland for 42 years. She is a stay-at-home mom and has proudly raised her five children where she grew up. She is a former employee at U.S. Bank and Western Southern Life Insurance Company. Her primary focus if elected for city commission is the city budget, infrastructure repair and downtown revitalization.
“I’m running for Ashland city commissioner because I’m passionate about our city,” said Miller.
This marks Miller’s first time running for public office. She said the most intimidating thing about this race is being new. She wants to assure the public she has been doing her research and is studying the city to do the best job she can.
Miller would like to propose the idea of greater zoning flexibility so more businesses can come into the city. She also said being a stay-at-home mom is an asset and has given her a skill set that would make her a perfect candidate. Little details are the most important when working with a budget, she said.
Miller said her main platform is transparency and accountability within city government and focuses on east Ashland, blighted properties and drug addiction.
Miller would love to see a long-term treatment facility in Ashland.
Cheryl Spriggs
This won’t be Cheryl Spriggs’s first race as a city commission candidate.
The former city commissioner is excited to run for a potential fourth term. She was elected for the first time in 2008 and was the fifth woman to serve as an Ashland city commissioner. Spriggs moved to Ashland in 1981 and fell in love with the city. She looks forward to helping citizens and being a part of the change in downtown Ashland. If elected, Spriggs will focus on downtown revitalization and the needs of the citizens, she said.
“Downtown revitalization has to be a priority,” said Spriggs. “We have trembled on the edge of this for so long, and it’s time to make it happen. It really is. It will make such a difference in the downtown area.”
Spriggs is a former downtown business owner. She owned Miss GotRocks for 12 years. She said she wanted to be a part of bringing life to downtown Ashland.
Spriggs serves on the Ashland In Motion board and the American Electric Power Community Board. She is a Regent of the Poage chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Spriggs is the fifth woman to be the governor of Rotary and loves to encourage women to push themselves and fill important roles within the community.
“It’s going to be a challenging time as a city commissioner, but I’m looking forward to being up to that challenge,” said Spriggs.
Pat Steen
Pat Steen resigned from her seat on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners last week. Her name is still on the ballot.
Janet Greer, the elections supervisor for the Boyd County Clerk's Office, confirmed Tuesday that Steen will still appear on the primary ballot. She said if Steen contacts the office and formally withdraws from the race, then any votes cast in her favor will not be counted. In the event of a withdrawal, signs would be placed at polling stations informing the public that a vote for Steen is a non-vote, Greer said.
Phone calls to Steen were not returned.
Gerald Thompson
Gerald Thompson, 73, was born and raised in Ashland. He served for 30 years in the United States Army and retired in 2000 as a colonel. He attended Georgia Tech University and he went into the Army after he graduated. He believes he is a great fit for city commission because of his military experience and his love for Ashland. Thompson said one of the most important things to focus on is water.
“That has to occupy a space at the top of the list, and you have to know it’s never going to go away,” said Thompson.
Thompson said he doesn’t want to go into the role of city commissioner with a fixed idea of what needs to be done. He wants to be open to what is happening in the city.
Thompson believes his military background puts him in a good position to “sit at the table and problem-solve.” He thinks he will bring an unbiased perspective regarding issues the city faces.
Thompson said he believes the city needs a new, more active board that will reach out and connect with the county and in the region. He believes by reaching out Ashland can attract investments that will allow the city to grow.
“I think we need a board with an adjusted attitude and adjusted view of its role going forward and that’s what I hope I represent,” said Thompson.
The primary election for the city commission is on June 23.
(606) 326-2651 |