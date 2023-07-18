CANNONSBURG For eight weeks during the summer months, Crossings Day Camps for Kids travels all across the Commonwealth and even into neighboring states to bring children a message and a whole lot of fun.
On their seventh stop of the season, Crossings set up at the First Baptist Church in Cannonsburg for the second year in a row.
Already marking off various churches in Laurel County, Pikeville, Pineville, Madisonville, Georgetown and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Program Associate and Day Camp Director Parker Carwile said Crossings Camp isn’t just another Vacation Bible School you’d typically see this time of year.
“It’s a whole-year effort, really. It’s a summer camp in a couple of box trucks and then creatively set up,” Carwile said.
Carwile added the traveling group brings with them a ton of activities, some of which you’d find in a traditional camp setting, like archery and water games.
Entertained laughter and bursts of running feet exploded behind the front doors of First Baptist Church off Midland Trail on Tuesday, as Carwile spoke with The Daily Independent.
Carwile said there were more than 60 children between the ages of 6 and 12 divided into four groups.
The individual groups rotate through previously scheduled activities, including arts and crafts, science experiments and “Fast Food,” an activity in which the children make food ... fast, according to Carwile.
By utilizing an edible paint consisting of milk and food coloring, children at the camp were able to paint their own pancakes on Tuesday.
Additional activities include learning camp dances and team and relationship-building games.
“Our mission is to expand our outreach to see the crossover from death to life,” Carwile said, referencing John 5:24.
“Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgment, but has passed from death to life.”
“The heart behind this is to love on these kids,” Carwile said, “We want to tell them about how they’re loved by God and do everything here with excellence.”
The camp lasts until Friday, when they’ll close up early to pack up at 2 p.m. Carwile said Wednesday and Thursday camp is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“The kids love it and can’t wait for it every year,” Pastor Lee Jackson at First Baptist Church said.
Carwile said more than half of the participating “campers” returned from last year’s visit.
“It’s a pleasure having them and the kids,” Jackson added.
Jackson also said a traditional Vacation Bible School will be held Aug. 2-4, with the final day serving as a carnival to finish out the summer festivities at First Baptist Church.