Many roads in Eastern Kentucky were impassable as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, but state road crews are working round the clock. Kentucky District 9 reports hazardous conditions and travel is not advised.
State highway crews this morning continue to clear snow-covered roads across northeast Kentucky and remove downed trees that have made most roads in Elliott, Carter and Boyd counties impassable. All roads remain slick and hazardous. Travel is not advised.
With the exception of major routes such as Winchester Avenue, U.S. 23 and Blackburn Avenue, the vast majority of the streets in the City of Ashland are the local government’s responsibility. City manager Mike Graese said he’s been impressed with how crews have kept the streets clean.
“They’ve done a fantastic job and the roads early this morning were in really good shape,” Graese said. “The problem is there’s slush on the roads that will refreeze.”
And that, according to Graese, is a recipe for black ice.
The city has been divided up into five zones, with three rotating crews of five workers doing their best to keep the streets clear for travel. Not that traveling in this wintry whirlpool is advised — Graese noted Ashland Fire and Police have worked around the clock and are stressing that the public stay off the roads if they can.
The city is doing its part in keeping folks off the road — the bus system is closed until further notice and the city building is closed for customer service.
At 6 a.m., overnight heavy sleet and snow have stopped and roads are partly to mostly covered in Rowan, Bath, Nicholas, Fleming, Mason, Lewis and Greenup counties, with some trees reported down. Crews are making progress toward clearer travel lanes, especially on I-64 and high priority routes, but slick conditions remain.
In Elliott, Carter and Boyd counties where heavy freezing rain and sleet fell on already ice-laden trees, only a few main routes are passable — but not clear — as crews have continuously cut new fallen trees. All other state highways are considered impassable and unsafe. The following conditions within each county were reported earlier this morning.
• Elliott County: Crews cutting trees and treating Ky. 7 to keep it passable. All other roads are assumed to be blocked by downed trees and power lines. Extra chainsaw crews are coming in to work alongside plow crews. Nearly the entire county is without power, according to utility companies.
• Carter County: Crews have kept I-64 and the AA Highway open. All other routes are believed to be blocked by power lines and trees. The City of Grayson is without power, and outage reports show more than 90% of the county without power.
• Boyd County: Main routes such as I-64, Ky. 180 to U.S. 60 to downtown Ashland, U.S. 23, and the Ohio River Bridges are open as crews concentrate on keeping them passable. All other routes appear impassable — blocked by downed trees and power lines.
State highway crews will remain out in force today, plowing and treating roads and removing downed trees. Crews are receiving assistance from chainsaw crews with the Kentucky Division of Forestry and contractors. However, due to low temperatures, the large amount of trees, and ice, it will be some time before all roads are clear. Motorists are advised to stay off roads for their own safety and to avoid traveling.
For real-time traffic information, to view traffic cams or to keep up with state snowfighters in your county, visit GoKY.ky.gov.
During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways snow plow crews work 12-hour shifts to keep highways passable using a priority route system based on traffic volume and connectivity to hospitals and other critical services. Crews focus first on high-priority routes such as interstates and critical roadways, then heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. Snow priority maps for each county can be viewed online at SnowKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.