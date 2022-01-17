As of Monday morning, salt truck and plow crews had made progress clearing roads across northeast Kentucky after snow tapered off overnight.
As of 7:30 a.m., in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties: Snow was plowing off well, and main Priority A roads were considered mostly clear to partly covered, wet or slushy in some areas. Crews had trucks on Priority B and C back roads, which remained mostly covered, and were plowing and treating. It’s a wet snow that’s plowing off well, according to the Kentucky Department of Highways.
Authorities warned to not let clear pavement fool you — icy and slick road conditions remained possible even on treated roads.
Snow was still accumulating as of early Monday afternoon.
Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 trucks were to stay on highways throughout the day on Monday as crews continued plowing and treating to uncover blacktop.
The National Weather Service forecasted a high of only 32 degrees on Monday, and 39 on Tuesday.
Motorists should take it slow, keep safe distances between vehicles and plows, and give yourself plenty of time to reach destinations safely. Monitor traffic conditions at GoKY.ky.gov or using Google Waze.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins, Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day and Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency on Monday morning — the advisory warns to limit travel to necessary travel.