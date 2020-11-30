Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 is gearing up for the season’s first winter storm, according to a press release. The district’s workers have stockpiled salt and prepared snow plows for what’s to come.
“Snow removal is a top priority of the Transportation Cabinet during winter weather season,” said Steve Gunnell, chief district engineer. “And our highway crews are always prepared to keep motorists moving on Kentucky roadways.”
Crews all across northeastern Kentucky are on call, ready for salt truck and snow plow duty when weather conditions call for it.
According to the press release, the National Weather Service forecasts dropping temperatures and snowfall accumulations late today and overnight.
The highway district, which maintains more than 2,000 miles of state roads in northeastern Kentucky, has about 175 highway technicians who clear highways using 75 snow plows and tens of thousands of tons of salt.
Priority A routes, stated the release, include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.
Visit snowKY.ky.gov for more information.
Public preparation
The Transportation Cabinet encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips:
• Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact travel on some level, so prepare for a slower commute.
• Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than to be stuck on the road.
• Maintain a safe braking distance from other vehicles, as well as snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.
• Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
• Winterize vehicles.
• Stock vehicles with blankets, flash light and an emergency supply kit.
• Know before you go. Visit goky.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.
• Eliminate distractions (e.g. using phone and eating) while driving.
• Wear your seat belt. It's not only state law, but also your best defense in case of a crash.
• Cooperate with the expectations of the Quick Clearance law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.