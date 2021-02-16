The condition of many roads in eastern Kentucky went from impassable to improving throughout the day on Tuesday.
However, fallen trees and power lines kept numerous roads impassable in Elliott, Rowan, Carter and Boyd counties as of Tuesday evening.
At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, main highways such as I-64, U.S. 23, the AA Highway, U.S. 68 and others have mostly clear travel lanes with occasional slush, according to KYTC District 9. Conditions vary greatly from county to county as crews work all routes and back roads that are reported mostly to partly covered with snow and ice. Air temperatures are averaging between 15-20 degrees, with pavement at 30 degrees, stated a KYTC press release.
Slick conditions remain likely on all roads, especially with temperatures dropping to nearly single digits over night. Motorists are advised to restrict travel unless absolutely necessary.
A county-by-county look at conditions in northeastern Kentucky (courtesy KYTC as of 5 p.m. Tuesday):
• Bath: All routes have been plowed. I-64 has the slow lane clear and fast lane partly clear. All roads open, but covered or partly covered.
• Boyd: Main routes, I-64, Ky. 180 to U.S. 60, U.S. 60 to downtown Ashland, U.S. 23 and Ohio River bridges have mostly clear lanes. Ky. 5 and Ky. 3 now open, with mostly to partly covered lanes. Ky. 854, Ky. 757, Ky. 752, Ky. 1134, Boy Scout Road and others remain blocked by downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages.
• Carter: I-64, AA Highway have mostly clear travel lanes with some slush. Ky. 7 to Elliott County and U.S. 60 from Olive Hill to Rowan County passable, but mostly to partly covered. U.S. 60 East toward Boyd County and other routes blocked by downed trees, power lines.
• Elliott: Roads covered, and Ky. 7 and Ky. 32 are passable. Most other routes assumed closed by downed by trees and power lines.
• Fleming: Main routes are partly clear. Other routes are mostly covered.
• Greenup: Main routes like U.S. 23 clear to partly covered. Others mostly covered.
• Lewis: Routes partly covered to mostly covered.
•Mason: Main routes like U.S. 68 mostly clear to partly covered. Other routes mostly covered.
• Nicholas: Main routes are mostly clear. Other routes are mostly covered.
• Rowan: I-64 mostly clear, main routes partly covered. Other routes mostly covered. Ky. 1167 blocked with trees and power lines down. Ky. 3318 blocked with trees down.
With the exception of major routes such as Winchester Avenue, U.S. 23 and Blackburn Avenue, the vast majority of the streets in the City of Ashland are the local government’s responsibility. City manager Mike Graese said he’s been impressed with how crews have kept the streets clean.
“They’ve done a fantastic job and the roads early this morning were in really good shape,” Graese said. “The problem is there’s slush on the roads that will refreeze.”
And that, according to Graese, is a recipe for black ice.
The city has been divided up into five zones, with three rotating crews of five workers doing their best to keep the streets clear for travel. Not that traveling in this wintry whirlpool is advised — Graese noted Ashland Fire and Police have worked around the clock and are stressing that the public stay off the roads if they can.
The city is doing its part in keeping folks off the road — the bus system is closed until further notice and the city building was closed for customer service on Tuesday.
State highway crews will remain out in force, plowing and treating roads and removing downed trees. Crews are receiving assistance from chainsaw crews with the Kentucky Division of Forestry and contractors. However, due to low temperatures, the large amount of trees, and ice, it will be some time before all roads are clear.
For real-time traffic information, to view traffic cams or to keep up with state snowfighters in your county, visit goKY.ky.gov.
During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways snow plow crews work 12-hour shifts to keep highways passable using a priority route system based on traffic volume and connectivity to hospitals and other critical services. Crews focus first on high-priority routes such as interstates and critical roadways, then heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. Snow priority maps for each county can be viewed online at SnowKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.