Salt truck crews are out in force this morning across northeast Kentucky battling freezing drizzle and black ice. Numerous crashes have been reported. Motorists are advised to avoid travel if possible.
As of 7:30 a.m., crews are treating roads, especially bridges and overpasses as they freeze more easily, but slick conditions are likely to continue throughout the morning hours in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties.
In downtown Ashland, a tractor trailer crash at the intersection of the 13th Street bridge and US 52 in Ohio has blocked both the 13th and 12th Street bridges between Kentucky and Ohio, as well as all lanes of U.S. 52 in Ohio. Traffic is being detoured to the nearby Ironton-Russell bridge.
Motorists should avoid travel if at all possible. If you must travel, take it slow, maintain safe following distances with other vehicles, and be prepared for changing road conditions. State highway crews remain on winter weather duty following ice and snow storms that blanketed the region Wednesday and Thursday. Crews will continue treating and plowing roads today, as well as removing downed trees from back roads in eastern counties.
For real-time traffic information, to view traffic cams, or to keep up with state snowfighters in your county, visit GoKY.ky.gov.
Snow priority maps for each county can be viewed online at SnowKY.ky.gov.
Follow District 9 road condition updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.
During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways snow plow crews work 12-hour shifts to keep highways passable using a priority route system based on traffic volume and connectivity to hospitals and other critical services. Crews focus first on high-priority routes such as interstates and critical roadways, then heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes.