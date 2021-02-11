Northeastern Kentucky roads likely won’t be clear today. Avoid travel if possible.
Since early this morning, northeast Kentucky roads have been snow- and ice-covered — with many blocked by fallen trees — as freezing rain and snow continue to fall across the region. Motorists should avoid travel if at all possible.
Kentucky Department of Highways crews will continue plowing and treating highways today in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties, focusing work on primary routes and on removing fallen trees to keep roads passable until further cleanup can take place. The following are reports of road and weather conditions in northeast Kentucky:
• Air temperatures are dropping, currently 21-28 degrees, causing conditions to worsen. Pavement temperatures are below freezing.
• Precipitation is continual, with mainly snow in northern counties such as Mason, Lewis, and Greenup and freezing rain or sleet in other counties.
• Roads are considered mostly covered, with scattered slushy or better conditions on I-64, U.S. 23, and other major routes.
Motorists are strongly advised to avoid any unnecessary travel. Staying off roads will also reduce the numbers of vehicles in ditches and other incidents that can impede snow removal efforts.
During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways snow plow crews work 12-hour shifts to keep highways passable using a priority route system based on traffic volume and connectivity to hospitals and other critical services.
Crews focus first on high-priority routes such as interstates and critical roadways, then heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. Snow priority maps for each county can be viewed online at SnowKY.ky.gov.
Visit GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.