ASHLAND An old-school illustrator inspired some of the most popular works by a local artist.
Jennifer Cremeans, whose work can be found on Facebook as JBirdistheword, is known for her Antique Pet Photos.
“I describe them as ‘horrifyingly cute anthropomorphic animals dressed in Victorian clothing.’ They are massively successful for me but I admit, you either love them or hate them,” she said. “There doesn’t seem to be a grey area in that regard. I’ve had people with a look of disgust on their face as they run from my booth at an art festival but then the next person will buy one of everything.”
The idea was inspired by Harry Whittier Frees, who took photos of animals dressed as people for use in children’s books.
“These were the original cat memes before the internet ever existed,” Cremeans said. “I fell in love with the concept but decided to use Photoshop to create my artwork to avoid getting my eyes clawed out.”
She began creating her images about 10 years ago using Photoshop.
“I was able to put my vision together after buying several antique photos from a local shop,” she said. “I scanned them in and assigned them their animal counterparts and quickly discovered a nice niche to sell to.”
She said like most artists, each piece speaks to her.
“Some pictures will scream ‘fox’ to me while another picture may be yelling ‘I’m a walrus!’ So when a customer asks me to do a specific animal that I don’t have yet, I simply tell them ‘Not until one speaks to me,’” she said.
Custom Antique Pet Photos are available on her website. She said she offers a gallery of images to choose from to use with a photo of the customer’s pet.
“Males, females, couples, families and more are available to choose from. I’ve done your typical dogs and cats but also hedgehogs, cows, parrots, gerbils, horses, mice, and even people,” she said. Items also include note cards, stationery, magnets, buttons and jewelry.
Cremeans, 39, of Huntington, said she always wanted to be an artist and created her whole life — as an adult, she also held down two jobs, including photography instructor at Ashland Community and Technical College.
“I got my business license in 2007; however, I wasn’t able to commit full time and quit my ‘day jobs’ until around 2013,” she said. “By then, I was finally making more money selling my work than what I was working two or more minimum wage jobs — even after taxes.”
Cremeans also enjoys drawing, which she said is her main hobby, although she recently began using an iPad to make a digital sketchbook.
“I’ve been entertaining the idea of building a portfolio and looking for some illustration work in the children’s book industry in my spare time,” she said.
Jennifer Cremeans’ artwork is available at The Red Caboose at Heritage Station in Huntington, from her website jbirdistheword.com and Etsy.com as http://www.jbirdistheword.etsy.com.