ASHLAND “Creepy Collections: Our Most Spooky Artifacts” continues at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
The collection includes a variety of clothing, including the mourning dress, which was the black ensemble worn by those who have lost a loved one. It was commonplace to follow these rules in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Customs connected to mourning are extensive and include draping the front door in black when in mourning; having funerals in the home; covering the mirrors throughout the house to keep the deceased’s soul from being trapped in the mirror; and stopping clocks in the home at the hour of death.
The exhibit also includes artifacts, such as embalming tables, used in the 1800s to embalm the deceased at home.
Also being displayed is a bowie knife believed to have belonged to the John Murrell, a thief and counterfeiter. Much of his life is considered myth.
The exhibit will continue through January.