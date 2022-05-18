ASHLAND Members Choice Credit Union is expanding its member experience solution for credit union members with the rollout of Instant Debit Card Issuance.
The service, which is available immediately, is part of the credit union’s commitment to creating connected solutions that deepen member engagement through modern experiences.
With Instant Debit Card Issuance, cards are issued on-site at any Members Choice CU location, with the exception of downtown Russell. Members can begin using the card within minutes.
Instant Issue is offered any time a member opens a new checking account or requests a new card.
Currently, only debit cards can be instantly printed and made ready for immediate use. Credit cards are not eligible at this time. Some fees apply, according to the credit union.