ASHLAND In recent months, two Ashland business owners have bought two Ashland landmarks with aims on remodeling and opening them by spring.
Billy and Christy Bare — owners of Bare Arms and Bombshells Burgers and Ales — have added two new assets to their portfolio, with the purchase of The Union at 2020 Carter Avenue (formerly Grace Culture Church) and the former Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery building at 1624 Carter Ave.
The former church will reopen as The Union on Carter Avenue, an event venue for weddings, graduation parties and even proms, according to Christy Bare. She said the target date for reopening is March 6, when the venue will play host to a bridal expo.
With a capacity of 270 people, Christy Bare said the decision to buy and remodel the building was due to the tight market for venues in the wedding industry.
“These venues are already booked up for the year,” Bare said. “There’s a lot of demand in the market after everything was put off in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.”
Seeing the need, Christy Bare said she and her husband saw a good business opportunity. The venue already has two weddings booked this year, she said.
Four blocks west on Carter, Billy Bare said the couple closed recently on the former Blazer’s building, which closed last summer after a shooting death.
With all the basic components of a restaurant already there, Bare said the focus is on remodeling and ordering new furniture.
The new restaurant will be called Sal’s Italian Eatery and Speak Easy, which will offer causal dining and standard Italian fare, set in a Prohibition Era atmosphere, with an offering of cocktails that Al Capone may have sipped on himself.
“It’s going to be like stepping back into time,” he said. “Our servers will wear fedoras and be encouraged to talk like they’re in the period.”
While the Bares are proprietors of burgers, beer and BBQ stands, Billy Bare said he wanted to go a different route after looking at the building.
“It doesn’t look like a barbeque joint, the building just has an Italian feel,” he said. “As we were trying to figure out the concept, we just kept coming back to the idea of an Italian restaurant.”
The restaurant is expected to open in April or May of this year, according to Billy Bare.
Other plans coming down the pike include the C.R. Thomas Building — bought by the Bares at auction in January 2020 — which should see some significant activity in the summertime with a planned opening of a business in the fall.
Bare said he is not at a point where he can disclose what exactly will happen with the building.
With all the plans coming together, Bare said the couple wants to continue investing in Ashland because it’s their home.
“We are business people, so of course we want to make money. But we are also members of the community and we want to do what we can to help revitalize our downtown,” he said. “This is our home, this is where we’re from.”
