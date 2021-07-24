ASHLAND Since his visit in November 2019, downtown revitalization expert Roger Brooks has become a household name in many Ashland circles.
Tasked with implementing his suggestions, Destination Ashland — a group of volunteers — has managed to complete a few missions all while plowing through a pandemic.
Kerry Tague, King’s Daughters Medical Center’s system director of business development, trumpeted some of the city’s accomplishments since Destination Ashland’s inception with a presentation during Thursday’s Board of City Commissioners meeting.
Brooks stressed that Ashland — and every city, for that matter — needs a theme.
Ashland’s theme: Create With Us.
“It kept coming up again as a recurring theme as to how creative and wonderful people are in this area,” Tague said. “It’s an easy transition across a lot of entertainment, dining, or in health care — like “get healthy with us” — so just about everybody can use it.”
Exactly a year ago, the area between 13th and 18th Streets along Winchester Avenue, and north to Greenup and south to Carter, became “The District.” Judd Plaza was renamed “Broadway Square.”
Also in the past year, Tague pointed out, Brandy Clark was named Tourism Director, Holly Stone was appointed to lead Ashland In Motion and Destination Ashland received a $25,000 grant from Kentucky Power — the money has been applied to outdoor games, string lights in alleys and pole banners, among other projects.
Destination Ashland, which met on average every two weeks (safely, Tague reminded) even throughout the pandemic, also focused energy on helping create new branding, graphic designs and message — such as the purple, blue and green “Ashland” with a Treble clef in place of the letter “d.”
“It’s a fresh rollout,” Tague said. “Bright, colorful and creative.”
Michelle Grubb, Ashland’s public information officer, completed a brand-style guide, which, Tague said, ensures that the “messaging of Ashland is clear and consistent.”
Clark and the Visit AKY team put together a new brochure, a “big step in the Roger Brooks plan,” Tague said.
People can also check out visitaky.com and view a community calendar.
The Brooks revitalization plan entails 240 activities in and around the city every year. According to Tague, Ashland has had 110 activities since the start of May.
“We have another 28 activities scheduled through November, and that’ll get added to,” said Tague, using the recent Highlands Star Tours — spearheaded by Commissioner Josh Blanton — as an example.
“All the horses are pulling in the same direction and we’re ready to hand these reins over to these organizations and leaders,” Tague said, “to make Ashland a destination for people to live, work and play.”
Tague said the group was left with a major void when Dr. E.B. Gevedon died on June 30. She said the string lights in downtown are a reminder of the light he shone in the community.
Mayor Matt Perkins commended Tague and crew for their dedication to making Ashland a thriving city.
“A lot of times when you talk about change, a lot of people have great ideas, but when you ask them to actually get involved to help, they’re never to be found,” Perkins said.
“You’re one of the people who always steps up, so we’re so appreciative of your leadership,” added Perkins, referring to Tague. “You all really knocked it out of the park.”
City Manager Mike Graese echoed the mayor’s sentiments.
“Sometimes there’s talk and no action,” Graese said. “In my terms, there always has to be champions to do it. I think what you saw with the Destination Ashland team is a group of champions, a core group who again volunteered, and had to work their way through COVID, but the ball was always rolling downfield.”
