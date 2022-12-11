CANNONSBURG Saturday was a red-letter day at Camp Landing Entertainment District. More accurately, it was a red-ribbon day.
District co-owners Jason and Elisabeth Camp even celebrated the opening of a store of their own.
“It’s only been 15 months since Elisabeth and I bought Camp Landing and started this crazy adventure,” Jason Camp said.
Camp Landing now features 15 local businesses, including four that enjoyed Ashland Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Saturday: Loco Fresh, Hillbilly Hibachi, Cowboys & Angels Western Wear and CB Bears.
“I’ve never had a bad day at Camp Landing,” said Scott Martin, of Ashland Alliance. “Try to top this day! You can’t!”
Loco Fresh
Sam McGuffin and Jeremiah Raymond went from a sweet idea to a meat idea after adding Jonah Mathis to the mix.
After the trio cut the ribbon Saturday morning at 11, McGuffin eagerly rushed back to the kitchen to cook up some burgers and fries — a completely different menu from when it all began on May 9, 2022.
Just seven months ago, McGuffin and Raymond started a produce stand on Adams Avenue in Huntington.
“The economy was looking rough, and we needed to do something,” Raymond said. “You’d go to the store and get produce, and it’d be bad two days later. I got kinda tired of that.”
A veteran of the Marines and National Guard, Raymond said he received a bonus from the Guard, which he utilized to launch the business.
Raymond and McGuffin would always cut the produce to reveal the freshness of the fruit to customers. People started asking if they could buy the fruit after it was sliced open. After retrieving a license to do just that, they did — and they made creative fruit cups featuring different concoctions.
After bringing Mathis on board, they talked about opening a restaurant.
“Well, we all like burgers,” said Raymond, who is from Kenova. “So we said, ‘Let’s do something we like, something we’re all passionate about.’
“Let’s make a big change,” he added. “Let’s not just add stuff to the menu and make it look weird. … We love our burgers and we like our beer. We want to serve that. We know the people here love it. It’s high-quality.”
What separates Loco Fresh products from other burger joints?
Raymond rapidly answers.
“Oh, it’s our secret season and a secret sauce we use while we’re cooking it,” Raymond said. “It changes the game.”
McGuffin’s father was a chef, Raymond said. He learned from his dad how to make the burgers.
“They’re phenomenal,” Raymond said.
Hillbilly Hibachi
Rewind four and a half years to the inception of Hillbilly Hibachi.
Owner Adam Brown is floored by the success of this business idea.
“It’s blown up,” said the Louisa man.
Brown and Travis York initially teamed up to form Hillbilly Hibachi, which serves Japanese-inspired dishes without any of the flair. It’s still Hibachi, just Appalachian-style.
York is no longer with Brown due to his schedule filling up with other things.
Brown is working on assembling a crew of employees who will need to be trained to his standards, he said.
The Camp Landing location is Hillbilly Hibachi’s second stationary spot. At the Ky. 2565 location in Louisa, Hillbilly Hibachi is mainly a commissary kitchen where Brown and company do a lot of food preparation.
The business has mostly operated in a mobile manner with food trucks all over the area at various events. Hillbilly Hibachi is known for giving back to the community, too. At many of the events at which they’ve been featured, they’ve donated a portion of their money to various causes.
Brown said the Camp Landing store’s hours are the following: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-7 p.m.
Cowboys & Angels
A mechanical bull sits outside of a new store owned by the Camps.
Boyd County Commissioner-elect Jeremy Holbrook — who is not small in stature — joked about hopping on for a discounted ride. They were just $1 all day Saturday. They’re typically $5.
Holbrook ended up staying out of the ring, but he touted Cowboys & Angels Western Wear. He praised what the Camps are doing overall.
“We’ve got a family here who has shown how to love local,” Holbrook said. “If you haven’t been to Camp Landing and you’re still thinking of the old Kyova Mall out here, it’s time to wake up.”
Elisabeth Camp said her family is “super excited” about Cowboys & Angels. Its a sizable store that features a wide variety of Western items.
Erik Germann, the Camps’ son, is into the rodeo lifestyle. He competed in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, this past summer.
“We live this lifestyle with our son who does rodeos and steer wrestling and calf tie-down, and all our friends who do it,” Erik’s mom said. “We wanted to bring more of that to Boyd County because we know a lot of you live that lifestyle as well.”
CB Bears
When John Peyton greeted his wife upon arriving home on Dec. 12, 2021, Bev Peyton was a little confused.
“I actually purchased this (business) from my brother,” John Peyton said. “I brought it home to my wife. She says to me, ‘If you’re going to have a mid-life crisis, bring home a Corvette. … With a little bit of convincing and a lot of dedication, we got this thing off the ground.”
CB Bears opened its first stationary store on Saturday at Camp Landing. It had previously been mobile.
“We started doing festivals, trade shows and craft shows,” John Peyton said. “We did all the shows (Bev) could find and put it on the schedule.”
Similar to a Build-A-Bear Workshop, CB Bears gives customers the opportunity to customize their stuffed animal by choosing their heart, sound and outfit.
“Our vision is to grow and make it a warm and inviting place,” Peyton said.
John and Bev Peyton are from the Ironton area. They’re happy to be in Boyd County, they said.
“We’ve met a lot of great people along the way,” John Peyton said. “This will allow people to have a full-on experience in the store. It’s an opportunity to stay a while and to play a while.”
Hours are the following: Monday-Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11-6.
