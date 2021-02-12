Westbound I-64 in Boyd County is blocked at mile marker 185 in this morning after a multiple-vehicle crash. All traffic is being detoured at Exit 191 (Catlettsburg) to U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 through Ashland to return to the interstate at Cannonsburg or Coalton.
The Kentucky Department of Highways is working to set up an on-site detour using interstate on and off ramps at Cannonsburg Exit 185 — traffic will exit I-64 at the off ramp, then use Ky. 180 to cross to the I-64 on ramp and return. That detour could be active within the hour.
Emergency crews at the crash site report westbound I-64 could remain blocked throughout the morning, possibly into the afternoon. Motorists are advised to expect delays along the detour routes and plan travel accordingly