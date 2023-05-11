ASHLAND About 30 supporters packed into The Winchester Guitar Bar at the Delta-Marriott Wednesday to meet and greet with Republican Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft on her final push ahead of the May 16 primary.
Craft, who political watchers have seen narrow the gap with frontrunner Daniel Cameron, addressed a range of issues, from education to the drug crisis to economic development.
On the drug issue, who Craft said she saw first-hand with the addiction battles suffered by her daughter, she declared Kentucky will be a one-way ticket for “violent drug members.”
“If you’re a drug dealer or a cartel member and you come to Kentucky, you’re not leaving,” she said. “And if you sell fentanyl that kills one of our Kentuckians, I’ll sign your death warrant.”
In Kentucky, only murder is a capital offense, which requires premeditation and actual malice. Fatal overdoses are typical treated as second-degree manslaughter cases, which carry with it a five- to 10-year sentence.
Craft vowed to banish “woke ideology from our schools” by “dismantling the Department of Education.”
“Let me be clear. On my first day of office I will issue an executive order and have it approved by our legislature to ask for a reorganization of the department,” Craft said. “Then I will politely ask Education Commissioner Jason Glass to resign. If he doesn’t, I do the right thing and fire him.”
However, according to statements from the state education board, only the Kentucky Education Board can force that resignation.
In regards to economic development, Craft said she will use her connections she forged while an ambassador under former President Donald Trump and as a businesswoman (her husband is a coal baron) to bring jobs to Kentucky.
“I’m tired of losing to Tennessee,” she said. “We’re where Tennessee was 20 years ago. That’s because over the last 20 years, Tennessee has been run by businessmen who know how to create jobs.”
Craft said she will have “God in the governor’s office with me” and called for God to be in the homes of families throughout the commonwealth.
Running mate Max Wise, a current Kentucky State Senator, said no duo will do more to “stand up for families and battle the evilness in our country.”
Early voting starts today.