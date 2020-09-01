CANNONSBURG Kim Green of Kim’s Kreations hosted a craft and vendor fair on Saturday to benefit a young boy battling cancer.
Green is related to Rusty Bowling through her husband, who is the young boy’s cousin, and said she wanted to do everything in her power to help out.
Green, who is from Rush, hosted the event at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center. The event included more than 80 vendors and a few food trucks, and it included raffles and door prizes donated by vendors and local businesses.
Green, through her business, sells a host of things from home décor to signs and wreaths.
“I engrave too, and have a boutique,” Green said. “But I haven’t added that into the name yet. I’m pretty much a jack-of-all-trades.
“Today it is all about Rusty,” Green said of the event. “We had over 87 vendors sign up.”
Of those 87, most were in attendance.
“We have a really good turnout. And part of the proceeds from the raffles, door prizes and food trucks go to Rusty Bowling and his family.”
Another fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., she said, and she is already lining up potential vendors. The vendors on Saturday covered a wide variety of area interests. Some vendors sold items from popular distributors, and other sold their own hand-crafted wares during the event.
Food trucks from Snowie Kettle Corn and Kona Ice helped keep event patrons fed and hydrated while they browsed through the filled convention center and the vendors who had chosen to set up outside.
“I try to do several throughout the year,” Green said. “We have a little bit of everything here. And I prefer anything homemade, from food to clothing, and pretty much everything else. I love to give the vendors an opportunity to show everything they have and all they can do. They work really hard and it takes a lot of talent to do what they do. And this gives them the opportunity to get their stuff out to the public. It lets everyone know we are still around and that we are still here for our local businesses.”
People who are interested in local vendors and local goods can check Green’s Facebook page at KimsKreations for up-to-date information on what is being offered and when the next fundraiser will be held.
“We just want to bless that family,” Green said. “And do everything we can for them.”