ASHLAND The seventh annual Ashland In Motion Firkin Fest is scheduled for Saturday from 1-5 p.m. in downtown Ashland.
The festival will feature craft beer, local food, regional retailers and live music in the 15th block of Winchester Avenue.
New festival punch cards will track total tastings.
Everyone who participates must bring valid, state-issued form of identification. All IDs will be checked at the gate.
The music lineup is as follows: Charlie Brown Superstar at 12:15, Darrin Hacquard at 1, Hello June at 2, Corduroy Brown at 3 and Of The Dell at 4.
Among the featured food trucks: Suplex Tacos, Fat Boy Q, Hillbilly Hibachi, Matney’s and M&M Smokehouse.
Visit ashlandinmotion.com/firkin-fest or the 7th Annual Firkin Fest Facebook page for updates and more details. Tickets — both general admission and VIP — are available on the website, too. Volunteer opportunities are available as well.
General admission ($50 online, $60 day of) includes a Firkin Fest mini mug, 15 2-ounce craft beer tastings. Guests may purchase five additional tastings. VIP tickets ($65 online, $75 day of) include early bird entry (noon), exclusive rare and specialty craft beers, a mini mug and an event T-shirt.
Admission is free for designated drivers.