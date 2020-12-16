MOREHEAD The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics and the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science are extending admission deadlines to March 1, 2021 for the class of 2023, according to a joint statement.
The former deadline was Feb. 1.
The change is one of several steps the schools are taking to support prospective students in applying for admissions to the academies despite the current pandemic. In addition to extending the deadline, these measures include offering special administrations of the ACT at the academies’ host campuses of Morehead State University (Craft Academy) and Western Kentucky University (Gatton Academy).
Known as ACT OnCampus and formerly known as the ACT Residual Test, these special testing dates provide prospective students the opportunity to take the ACT exam outside of a national test administration and are less likely to be cancelled or rescheduled. For more information on registering for the ACT OnCampus, prospective students should email the Craft Academy at craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu or the Gatton Academy at academy@wku.edu.
Extending the admissions deadline allows prospective students more time to request letters of recommendation, request official transcripts, and complete required essays. It also gives prospective students who do not take the ACT OnCampus one last national ACT administration on Feb. 6. Note students may not take the ACT OnCampus and test on Feb. 6.
Offering ACT OnCampus opportunities and extending the admissions deadline maintain the admissions standards of the Craft Academy and the Gatton Academy while addressing some of the barriers prospective students have faced in this unprecedented time. Both academies are looking forward to next fall with full residence halls and in-person classes.