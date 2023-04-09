ASHLAND Crabbe Elementary School fifth-grader Gunner Sharp was selected the Boyd County winner in the “2022-2023 Grandparent of the Year” essay contest sponsored by AARP Kentucky and the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association.
Sharp is among thousands of Kentucky fifth-graders who participated in the 21st annual competition in which students submitted essays answering “Why My Grandparent should be the AARP Grandparent of the Year” to their teachers, who selected the school’s winner.
Each participating school winner and school received recognition certificates. Boyd County’s school winners are: Charlotte Nickel, Oakview Elementary; Ava McAlister, Hager Elementary; Allie Jackson, Cannonsburg Elementary; and Christian Hughes, Summit Elementary.
As the county winner, Sharp was recognized at the March meeting of the Boyd County Retired Teachers Association. His essay honoring his grandmother, Candice Blanton, earned him a framed certificate and submission to the district competition, as well as a $25 check from the Boyd County Retired Teachers Association. His teacher is Kristy Minton, who has had 10 student essay contest winners.