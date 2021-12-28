ASHLAND King’s Daughters Medical Center confirmed Tuesday that nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases were recorded through the hospital’s laboratory just that morning, raising concerns about the spread of the new highly contagious Omicron variant, in a message issued by four of its doctors.
The message from chief medical officers Dr. Stacy Caudill, Dr. Mark Detherage, Dr. Richard Ford and Dr. Charbel Salem said the testing for the Omicron variant can only be performed by the CDC and state health agencies, but the increase in positivity rates make it “safe to assume our community is very likely in the Omicron dominant phase.”
With all the recent holiday gatherings, the doctors said “this is not a good sign of things to come.”
The doctors said two of the three antibody treatments used to combat COVID-19 once somebody is infected are ineffective against Omicron. Those are “BAM” and Regeneron. The other one, Sotrovimab, does appears to do the trick, but it’s in short supply nationwide — the doctors said only “very high-risk patients” with COVID-19 will receive that treatment.
The doctors also noted the manufacturers of that treatment are working to ramp up production, but when those dosages will flood the supply chain is anyone’s guess.
So what’s the trick to it?
The doctors said the best thing to do is get vaccinated. If you have received both your Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago, now’s the time to get a booster. If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, boosters are recommended two months after receiving the dosage.
If you’re fixing to get the jab, the doctors said KDMC is providing them free of charge. To schedule an appointment, call (606) 408-COVD.
The doctors — with actual medical degrees, not from Facebook University — urged the public to stay vigilant and continue to practice social distancing guidelines, such as wearing a mask indoors, avoiding large crowds, washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.
“Now is not the time to ease up on preventative measures. We are all more than ready for this pandemic to end, but the only way this can happen is to if we each do our part to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community,” the doctors signed off.