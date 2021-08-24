WESTWOOD Fairview Schools will move to non-traditional instruction (NTI) for the rest of this week due to staff shortages as a result of COVID cases and related quarantines. The school district’s announcement comes on the ninth day of classes in the new school year. The first day for the Eagles was on Thursday Aug. 12.
The district posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
“Unfortunately, the extreme spike in COVID cases and exposures has resulted in a situation where we cannot provide the staffing necessary to maintain safe and healthy operations of our schools and district for the remainder of the week.
We have developed back-up plans for substitute coverage for staff in our anticipation of this situation, however, this staffing situation has exhausted all back-up planning efforts due to the number of staff quarantined. Just as so many employees in our community are currently quarantined, they are in our school district as well. School staff currently quarantined also includes those who were vaccinated but required to quarantine, per CDC guidance, if they are experiencing symptoms.
Tomorrow through Friday will be NTI days #1-#3 of the 10 we have currently available for the (2021-22) school year. Unlike last year, school districts have not been granted days this year beyond the regular 10 NTI days.
Students at the elementary may be bringing home resources to complete work with them today and/or using their Chromebooks to access instruction. Students at the (Middle School and High School) will access instruction mostly in their Google classrooms, but in some classes they may bring home additional resources to complete their NTI work as well.
Teachers will be available for support with NTI over the next three days through the mode of communication already shared with you as parents and families, however, they will not be online providing synchronous learning with their students over the next three days.
I know this is unexpected planning for many of our parents and families at a time when everyone continues to experience many challenges due to this virus we've experienced together over the past 17 months. I am truly sorry that I am having to make this announcement so soon in the new school year and apologize for any inconvenience this unexpected announcement puts on our parents and families.
On behalf of our hard working and dedicated staff, I want you to know that your patience, understanding, and teamwork continues to be greatly appreciated and valued as we work to closely monitor staffing with our plan for return to school in-person on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Future Focused, Jackie Risden-Smith”
Added Risden-Smith, Fairview’s superintendent, in a text message to The Daily Independent: “It has required the scheduling of several central office staff to work as subs in classrooms today (Tuesday) to not have to cancel late last night (Monday) and have parents without notice. Our substitutes aren’t available because of required quarantines. We do not have situations of required quarantine from our typical school day operation because of the intentional planning. It’s the exposure outside of school that is beyond our control. It’s everywhere.”