ASHLAND Looking back on 2020, one word seemed to dominate Ashland city officials’ minds: COVID-19.
As City Engineer Steve Cole put it, the real challenge to 2020 was “figuring out how to work with COVID-19 under these conditions.”
Facing staff reductions, potential budget shortfalls and the ever-present concern of a mass outbreak, workers across all functions of city government rose to the occasion, according to City Manager Mike Graese.
In order for a city to run, people still have to show up to work. A technician at the water plant can’t treat the water from the comfort of his or her living room. A police officer can’t enforce the law in a bathrobe and bunny slippers. And, as Graese pointed out, finance can’t take valuable data and information home due to security risks.
“There’s a lot of city employees who can’t work from home, so this has been the city’s No. 1 challenge,” Graese said. “Working from home has its difficulties too, but there’s many jobs where you can’t do it.”
Working with ever-changing CDC guidelines, Graese said social distancing, testing and PPE have been key to keep the city employee infection rate to about 10% — the same as the state and county average. Currently, those who have been exposed but are asymptomatic are still allowed to report for work. If they wish to get tested, they may — if they present symptoms, they must be tested. Positives are required to quarantine.
Early on in the pandemic, the city had to cope with personal protective equipment shortages. Michelle Veach, of the finance department, was instrumental in sourcing the gloves, masks and sanitizer necessary to keep Ashland city workers safe as they continued about keeping needed city services running, according to various department heads.
“Michelle was very aggressive in getting this equipment sourced,” Graese said. “She was able to organize it to get it more manageable.”
The city instituted a color-coded system based on the supply — according to Graese, the city has been in the “green” since summer. Veach said the sourcing of PPE was a result of teamwork between the departments and local businesses.
“I’d get calls at 10 p.m. at night saying, ‘we’re getting a shipment in tomorrow,’” Veach said. “We were getting donations coming in and keeping up with reputable suppliers. Eventually, we were able to get it smoothed out to keep the supply coming in.”
Stepping it up
Ashland Fire Chief Greg Ray said “everyone stepped up” in the moment — prior to the restrictions rolling out in March 2020, Ray said his department already went through rubber gloves and masks on medical calls, but the amount required for safety during the pandemic outstripped his stockpile.
“There’s no way we had what we needed for a pandemic,” Ray said. “But we saw a lot of organizations come forward, people calling saying, ‘I made so many of these masks, can I drop them off?’”
With fire crews living inside the station during the shifts, Ray said his department has been lucky to have only a few cases.
“I think a lot of it was people were thinking outside of the box in how to social distance and reduce the spread,” Ray said. “When this first hit, there was a lot of misinformation or just plain no information on this virus. We had to meet daily to figure out what to do next.”
Necessity being the mother of invention, if folks will recall in those early days of the pandemic, many distilleries started turning out sanitizer in lieu of liquor.
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said his department took advantage of that situation, getting batches form distilleries in northern Kentucky and out near Danville.
“You’ve got to remember, there’s situations in law enforcement and fire where you can’t socially distance,” Kelley said. “Whether it be a rescue or an arrest, you have to get up close to people who may have the virus. We had to wipe down vehicles after every arrest.”
COVID contraction among police ranks in the city were “sporadic,” Kelley said. Part of the reason for that was changes in the court system reducing situations in which suspects would be arrested, instituting a take-home fleet policy and figuring out ways to reduce direct, person-to-person contact between police and the public.
Planning it out
Like most law enforcement heads, Kelley is a bit of a planner — right at the top of this pandemic, Kelley said he sat down with the sheriff’s department, Catlettsburg PD and Kentucky State Police to work out an arrangement to cover for one another in case COVID wiped out one department’s ranks.
That ties in with a point Kelley said is important to remember: it wasn’t just the city coming together, but the county as well.
“Tim England (Boyd Emergency Management Director) has kept us on the same page countywide,” Kelley said. “He’s also been a huge help in keeping us supplied with PPE.”
Interestingly enough, finance saw the biggest outbreak of any single department. The city billing office is cramped, with desks overtop one another. While steps were taken by putting up partitions on the desks and weekly cleanings at the city building, Veach said that clustered environment allowed the virus to run rampant.
“We had 10 people contract it,” Veach said. “We had five test positive with no symptoms. The space is so compact down there, it had everything to do with it.”
As President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” At finance — and across the city — Veach said departments had to battle the anxiety surrounding the virus.
“People were very anxious about it, then when some got it, that anxiety only increased,” Veach said. “That’s another part of this pandemic people tend to forget about it. It’s not just managing the spread of the virus, but the anxiety surrounding it, too.”
Graese said anxiety can lead to some tense moments for people on the ground.
At the Community and Economic Development Office, Director Chris Pullem said only one employee contracted the virus — it didn’t spread any further due to staggered scheduling, working from home and rejiggering in-home and property inspections to reduce the exposure risk for inspectors.
“It’s all about thinking outside the box to keep both the staff and the citizens safe,” Pullem said.
Masking up?
Outside the office, in the blue-collar world of the Department of Utilities, the precautions and the risks aren’t as high, according to director Mark Hall. Take for instance the sewage and water treatment plants — Hall said the folks working down there are fairly spread out, which has reduced the risk for infections.
“We have the PPE in place and the distancing is kind of built into the job, so we haven’t had too much a struggle with it,” Hall said. “However, there are some situations where we can’t wear a mask due to safety concerns.”
Take for instance a front-loader being operated when digging pipe. Hall said the guy running the front-end loader needs to be able to see the workers around him move their mouths when working.
Reed Downs, the head of Water Distribution, said another situation where his guys might not wear a mask is answering late-night, emergency calls.
“If you’re answering a call in the county in the middle of the night, you don’t want to walk up on the front porch with a mask on,” Downs said. “We’re in eastern Kentucky, you know?”
So his guys will keep their masks on them, then put them on upon contact with the homeowner or tenant.
Downs said since his guys mostly work outside, the real concern has been keeping the work trucks and tools disinfected.
“You hear it will live on this type of surface for so long and that type of surface for so long, so it’s better to disinfect to be on the safe side,” Downs said. “We always had PPE, especially gloves, but now we have more.”
One way to keep the trucks COVID-free is to run disinfectant bombs, Downs said. Like the scent bombs folks use in their cars, these will run the disinfectant through the air system of the truck, killing the virus in the cab. Right now, the vehicles are undergoing spray-downs twice a week.
“Right now” is the key phrase there, according to City Attorney Jim Moore. After hearing all these department heads discuss how their employees adjusted to life with an this kind of outbreak for the first time in 100 years, Moore added an important observation:
“We’re still in the middle of this,” Moore said. “This is still ongoing.”
