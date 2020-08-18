The Greenup County Health Department announced a COVID-related death on Tuesday, the second in the county. A 68-year-old man has died.
The health department reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the county.
A 58-year-old male, a 37-year-old female and an 18-year-old male are each in home isolation. None of the three new cases are travel-related.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported a pair of new cases — a 20-year-old male and a 36-year-old female are each in home isolation. There have been 207 positive cases in Boyd County — 181 have recovered.
The Carter County Health Department had not sent out a report as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.