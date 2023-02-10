ASHLAND While much of Kentucky reports low COVID-19 levels, that's not the case in the area.
• The number of hospitalized COVID patients has fallen in the Boyd County area. Deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Boyd County is high.
An average of 20 cases per day were reported in Boyd County, about the same as the average two weeks ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 22,611 cases have been reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least one in 225 residents have died of COVID-19, a total of 208 reported deaths.
• Greenup County's rate continues to be high, with 247 new cases reported weekly, hospital admissions at 24.3. The number of residents having had the bivalent booster is 9.7%.
• Carter County is reporting high rates of COVID-19, with 141.8 cases reported and 24 hospital admissions weekly. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 7.9% of the county's population.
The CDC recommends masking indoors.
Martin and Lawrence counties in Kentucky remain at high community risk level, as do Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio.
Information was obtained from covidactnow.org.
Higher test positivity rates are a sign that many infections are not reported — even if they are tested for at home. This results in a more severe undercount of cases. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID is a more reliable measure because testing is more consistent in hospitals.