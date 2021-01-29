The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported another COVID-positive death on Friday, bringing the toll to 57.
A 72-year-old female died after having tested positive.
The health department announced 22 new cases of COVID-19, including 15 females, ranging from ages 6 to 58, and seven males, ages 11 to 65. Two cases are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
There have been 4,159 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,496 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 18 new cases of the coronavirus on its report on Friday. The count is now 3,107. Twelve males, ages 13 to 62, and six females, ages 22 to 84, have tested positive. There have been 2,666 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced 15 more cases of COVID-19, pushing the tally to 1,798 — 1,591 have recovered and 26 have died after having tested positive.