The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 13 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The release listed cases counted from Tuesday through Friday. The health department reported another COVID-positive death involving a Boyd County resident — a 66-year-old male has died after having tested positive.
A 35-year-old male is in hospital isolation. The other 12 patients — seven males, ages 6, 7, 23, 26, 38, 45 and 60, and five females, ages 21, 38, 55, 59 and 61 — are in respective home isolation.
There have been 4,659 COVID-19 cases in Boyd County, including 2,978 recoveries and 73 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department is issuing two reports every week now, on Monday and Friday.