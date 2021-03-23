Based on Kentucky’s death certificate review, nine more COVID-positive deaths have been added to the count in Boyd County, according to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department’s report on Monday.
Four females, ages 84, 87, 90 and 91, and five males, ages 45, 59, 65, 81 and 82, were added to the list of county residents who died after having tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the COVID-positive death toll to 72 in Boyd County.
The health department also announced eight more cases of the coronavirus. Five females, from ages 5 to 55, and three males, from 11 to 66, tested positive recently, pushing the tally to 4,625. There have been 2,954 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department listed seven additional cases on its Monday report and four more on Tuesday, bringing the county’s count of confirmed cases to 3,475. There have been 3,359 recoveries and 37 COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents.
The Carter County Health Department announced two additional cases, bringing the total to 2,068 — 1,980 have recovered. There have been 32 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported four more coronavirus cases, including a 52-year-old who is hospitalized. There have been 1,313 cases, including 1,261 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.