The Greenup County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 and four more COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents on Tuesday.
A 52-year-old male, a 64-year-old female, a 74-year-old male and a 78-year-old male have died after having tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 35 COVID-positive deaths in Greenup County.
The deaths are just now being verified as COVID-positive by the state, according to the health department. They have occurred over the last couple of months, said the health department.
The newest cases involve six males, ages 22, 64, 51 49, 44 and 46, and three females, ages 62, 64 and 66.
There have been 3,421 confirmed cases involving Greenup County residents — 3,169 have recovered.
Carter County’s health department reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the tally to 2,023. There have been 1,925 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed five more COVID-19 cases, bringing the count to 1,280 — 1,223 have recovered.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department had not issued a report as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.