CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Detention Center will undergo mass testing Tuesday following at least four positive COVID-19 cases among staff members that has resulted in the kitchen being shut down.
Jailer Bill Hensley confirmed Monday that the kitchen was closed after a civilian kitchen worker contracted the virus. The virus has been traced to outside the institution and currently no inmates are presenting positive symptoms, Hensley said.
With medical monitoring of temperatures every four hours, Hensley said he is hopeful to get the kitchen reopened sooner rather than later.
The kitchen is staffed with two employees from a food service company called Carewell, according to Hensley. In addition to the two employees, 10-14 inmates work in preparing the food. Those inmates aren’t presenting symptoms, but are in isolation due to the potential contact with the positive case.
Right now, local restaurants such as Bombshells & Ales, Blazers, Giovanni’s and McDonald’s are selling pre-packaged meals to the jail, Hensley said. While the food cost is now double compared to preparing it in-house, Hensley said the restaurants are providing the jail food at a decent discount.
If the kitchen crew comes back negative for the virus, Hensley said he hopes to get the kitchen back in operation immediately.
Another precaution instituted is changing up the logistics for inmates attending court, Hensley said. Since the COVID restrictions were put into the place, inmates have attended court hearings remotely in a special room inside the jail.
Prior to the recent positives, inmates attending court were pulled from various cell blocks, Hensley said. As a precaution — again, no inmates are displaying symptoms, according to the jailer — Hensley said the inmates are being taken to their remote hearings one cell at a time, to prevent intermingling.
Once they have conducted their court business, the remote court room is decontaminated before the next batch of prisoners is brought in, Hensley said.
Hensley said he hopes to have finalized numbers by Wednesday, following a mass testing of all inmates and personnel at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
