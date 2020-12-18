ASHLAND Mark Ison is devoted to the Ashland Elks Lodge Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. He’s been in charge of them for more than 20 years.
“When I start a job, I always tell them, ‘I’m not going to be here those two weeks, I’ll be serving dinner at the Elks,’” he said. “It’s never been a problem for any of them.’”
This year though, Ison, a safety coordinator at Safety Management Group in Indianapolis, said he unfortunately doesn’t have to have the time off because there will be no Elks dinner this year.
“For 57 years, we’ve gone on without a hitch,” he said. “We’ve never missed a lick.”
The first Elks Christmas dinner in 1962 fed 23; Ison said last year, they had 1,786 guests.
“It’s really hurtful,” he said of missing this year. “I’ve been a part of it for 38 years and been over it for more than 20 years, and I’ve never missed one year.”
Members of the Elks have suffered from COVID-19 and would be unable to prepare and serve the meal. He said 15 to 20 members have been hospitalized with the virus.
“We have volunteers from the community, but 90% of our volunteers are from the lodge,” Ison said, adding it takes 100 to serve the dinner, even if it were a drive-through. “We just don’t have the numbers.”
He also noted many volunteers take time off from their jobs to volunteer and many have no family close to celebreate with.
“Now volunteers have nothing to do on Thanksgiving and Christmas. We’ve taken that away from them. I feel sad for those people, but I really feel sad to the people who depend on us to give them a good meal,” Ison said, adding he remembers seeing people from 30 years ago coming back to celebrate with them. “It’s heartbreaking to sit down and think about it.”
Ison is confident missing one holiday season won’t hurt participation next year.
“Once the pandemic is over, Elks people will be ready to go out back at it again,” he said. “They’re fighters and I’ve never had one problem asking anyone for help. I don’t think this is going to have anything to do with next year with Thanksgiving or Christmas.”
He said the lodge reopened Dec. 7 after closure orders from Gov. Andy Beshear and will enforce pandemic guidelines.
“I hate it for everyone,” Ison said. “2020 hasn’t been good to any of us. 2021 will be a whole lot better. It couldn’t be worse.”
(606) 326-2661 |