The rate of positive COVID cases in the state continues to rise, including rates among children. This has had a direct impact on schools as they began instruction for the new school year.
Three local school districts have closed for multiple days already due to COVID, as of Friday afternoon. No school has been in session for a full month.
Fairview closed, then Greenup, then Carter. Time will tell if others do the same.
The following is a breakdown by district in alphabetical order.
The school district that has been in session the longest is Ashland Independent. The district has a student population of just under 3,000, according to Kentucky Department of Education data.
However, The Daily Independent did not receive a return phone call inquiring about numbers.
Boyd County began school Thursday and has 60 students in quarantine. The district has 2,751 students, not including the Early Childhood Academy, but includes Ramey-Estep High School, according to Superintendent Bill Boblett. No students or staff members from the Early Childhood Academy are reported to be in quarantine.
The percentage of students in quarantine as of Friday afternoon in Boyd County is 2.18%. One staff member is in quarantine in the county.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center released information on the numbers in the county as a whole from Tuesday through Friday. Those numbers include 114 positive cases under the age of 18, some of whom are not old enough to be in school. The youngest reported case is a 20-day-old child.
Those of obvious school age include more than 100 of the cases. Children make up more than half the new cases in the county, which total 222. All of the children, as of the report Friday, were at home in isolation and none were hospitalized, according to the operations center.
Carter County was supposed to be the first school district in session beginning on Aug. 5, but the surge of the delta variant delayed the start of class to Aug. 16.
Despite the delay, numbers have continued to surge and Carter County has opted to use five of the 10 non-traditional instruction (NTI) days allotted by the state next week.
All in-person classes and extracurricular activities will halt Aug. 30 and not continue until after Sept. 2.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Robert J. Bell said more than 300 students are in quarantine in the district out of the about 4,000 enrolled. This means more than 7.5% of students are in quarantine. Six staff members are in quarantine, which equates to about .86%, as Bell reported a number of around 700 teachers in staff.
The Carter County Health Department began reporting the number of those positive cases who are 18 and younger on Aug. 19 to address rumors about the numbers in the county’s school.
The department reported 62 current positives on Aug 19. The number didn’t change drastically, by more than five either increasing or decreasing, until Tuesday. On Tuesday, the department reported 76 total positive cases in those 18 and younger. The number jumped to 96 Wednesday and up to 116 Thursday.
Fairview Independent took three NTI days this week after a number of cases caused the district to be short staffed and exhaust all back-up staffing plans, according to a Facebook post from the district. The district is set to resume classes Monday.
The Daily Independent did not receive data on the number of cases and quarantines in the district as of press time Friday.
Greenup County was the second to close school following 400 students in quarantine and the death of a teacher and coach. The school opted to close without using NTI days for Thursday and Friday.
On Friday, the district's numbers included 429 students in quarantine and 17 staff members. Four hundred forty-seven teachers and staff serve 2,351 students. These numbers equate to 18.25% of students and 3.8% of staff.
Raceland-Worthington has a relatively low rate of quarantined students, with 32 of about 1,050 students and one teacher out of 175 staff members in quarantine as of Friday, according to Superintendent Larry Coldiron. This is the equivalent of about 3.05% of students in quarantine and less than .01% of teachers and staff. Almost all of those in quarantine in the district are set to be back in school Monday morning.
Coldiron credits the students and their willingness to adhere to protocols to keep the numbers low.
“Our kids and teachers are doing a great job of following, wearing the mask and social distancing in the classroom,” he said. “I’ve been in and out of all of our buildings and I’ve been very pleased, very proud of what’s going on there (and) how serious the kids have taken this. I really believe our students want to be in school and they are taking precautions to stay in school. It’s really amazing.”
However, Coldiron knows that things can change at any moment.
“We’re obviously not any different than anybody else when it comes to that kind of stuff,” said Coldiron. “It might be a matter of time before our numbers go through the roof. It can happen any day; we’re not foolish enough to think we’re something special or we live in a bubble here. It could happen tomorrow, we have numbers like that. But as it stands right now, we are very fortunate.”
Russell Independent has a section on its district website where it will post the data at the end of every Friday. The page is under the COVID-19 Information Tab on the homepage at russell-ind.k12.ky.us.
The district website had not yet updated Friday, but Superintendent Sean Horne shared some of Thursday’s numbers earlier Friday.
Horne said about 165 were in quarantine in the district, which would equate about 7.58% of the student population. The superintendent said the majority of that number includes close contacts rather than positive cases, though there are positive cases in the district.
The numbers are being monitored as well as what is happening with other districts in the area, said Horne.
Two of the schools that have closed the doors for a few days have opted to use NTI, while Greenup decided to simply take two days off to recalibrate and clean.
Schools are allowed 10 NTI days each year. There was an exception made last year due to the pandemic.
“Please remember that the NTI program reverts to its intended purpose and rules in the 2021-2022 school year,” said the Kentucky Department of Education guidance released for the 2021-22 school year. “The purpose of NTI prior to the pandemic was to ensure that learning continued during short-term (up to 10 days) school closures. It was intended to reduce learning loss in those situations. While we are fortunate that we were able to modify it for use during the pandemic, we all look forward to it returning to its original purpose.”
The guidance refers to the Kentucky Revised Statutes and the legislation from the state. In the same paragraph, the guidance states, in all caps and bold type, “There will not be unlimited days in 2021-2022.”
This is a frustration and a stressor for districts as they mitigate and manage the rate of cases in their schools.
“Those are very precious days,” said Coldiron, adding that once the days are gone, any missed days for health and safety are tacked onto the end of the school year.
Greenup Superintendent Traysea Moresea said she wishes they were allowed to have more flexibility with NTI and hybrid instruction models.
“It would be nice to have a bit more flexibility with that, simply because our classrooms are very crowded,” said Moresea. “We’ve hired extra staff, but we really have nowhere to put the kids to space them appropriately just because there are no more rooms left in the buildings to do that.”
With the restrictions on NTI days, there aren’t really options for a district in Greenup’s situation.
“The ability to do more of a hybrid schedule when the numbers in the community are this high would be very helpful, and right now, legislature has tied our hands on that, and we really can’t, we cannot accomplish that,” said Moresea.
An uptick in cases and quarantines can change a school’s ability to provide education, especially in the traditional format.
Carter’s Interim Superintendent Bell said educators have had to shift so much of their focus toward safety. It’s the No.1 priority at the moment.
“The No. 1 issue is safety” said Bell. “We just want our kids to be safe so we can keep them in school. That’s the main thing, we really want to keep the kids in school.”
Moresea said the school could really use community support. Students, families and the community not abiding by guidelines and best practices concerning COVID make it incredibly difficult for the school district to remain open.
“Asking the school to be the only one who implements these guidelines doesn’t work,” she said.
The superintendent said they know they aren’t sending students home into a bubble.
“All this spread is still going on in the community and then they’re coming into the school,” she said. “We’re doing our very best to mitigate it and keep them safe, but it makes it very difficult to do that when we’re the only ones required to do that.”
Moresea explained many students are contracting the virus when at the mall or events or somewhere else in the community, then bringing it into the building.
The district was only in school for a week before it needed to close down for a couple days due to the high number of cases and quarantines in the school and community.
King’s Daughters Medical Center shared positive case rates on Facebook for the counties the hospital services. KDMC recorded the highest number of positive daily cases Thursday with 226, which beat the record of 215 set on Dec. 29, 2020.
The week’s total positive cases is the fifth highest since the onset of the pandemic. From Aug. 15-21, the medical center reported 867 positive cases. The four highest weeks of positive cases come from the time period of Nov. 22, 2020 to Jan. 9, 2021. The largest was 990 from Jan 3-9, 2021.
The medical center also released case information by age range for the month of August. There were 2,145 positive cases in the hospital’s service area. Of those cases, 24.8% were under the age of 18. Four hundred thirty-six were ages 6 to 17, which accounts for 20.3% of cases. The age range of 0 to 5 has 97 positive cases, which totals 4.5%. The remaining cases are 18 and older with 1,612 total cases, which is 75.2%.
COVID cases are on the rise across the state with all 120 Kentucky counties in the red on the incident rate map. Being in the red means there are 25 or more positive cases per 100,000 people.
The state has an overall case rate of 81.73. Boyd County has a rate of 86.8, Greenup County has a rate of 89.1 and Carter has a rate of 103.4, according to the data released by the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services.
As far as state numbers go, Kentucky reported 1,759 new cases in those 18 and under on Thursday, a drastic jump from the 174 cases reported for the age group exactly a month prior on July 26. That is about a 1,011% increase in a single month.
