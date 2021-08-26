ASHLAND The Salvation Army homeless shelter has been closed to the public since a COVID-19 case was reported on Aug. 9.
Another case was reported on Aug. 16; the two are in the same family that is lodging at the shelter. Two individual males also are at the shelter and have not tested positive.
Major Jason Swain, who operates the shelter, said he and his staff have worked closely with the Ashland Boyd County Health Department to contain the spread.
“The health department gave us some direction and everyone had to quarantine for 24 hours,” Swain said, noting because of the second case, they will quarantine until Sept. 10.
There are six members of the family that is living at the shelter. The two family members with COVID are staying in separate quarters from the other family members.
In addition to those being served, Salvation Army workers are staying in the shelter.
“Our manager and our employees are there 24 hours a day,” Swain said. “She’s providing three meals a day.”
He said there were provisions enough for a day at the beginning, but as the quarantine continued, the manager went out for supplies and several area churches brought food.
“The churches bringing food was really helpful,” he said.
The shelter hasn’t had problems with COVID until now.
“We went a year and a half during the first (of the pandemic) and didn’t have any outbreaks and this all just happened in August,” Swain said. “It’s such a weird disease that affects everybody differently.”
If everyone tests negative for two weeks in a row, Swain said the shelter can reopen.
The administration office, which is next door to the shelter, is not affected, Swain said. There is a mask mandate in place for the lobby.
Meanwhile, employees are making every effort to keep the place clean.
“We are cleaning and sanitizing. Once everybody’s cleared and they leave, we’ll shut down and clean from top to bottom and then we’ll reopen for business,” Swain said. “It’s just a precaution we feel like we need to take.”
He said they will continue to check temperatures and require masks in common areas.
Some of the Salvation Army staff have been vaccinated and some, because of health conditions, can not be vaccinated, Swain said.
“We still have need if anyone wants to bring food in,” he said. “Or if they want to donate provisions or whatever.”
The Salvation Army can be reached at (606) 329-2874.
