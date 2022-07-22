The current COVID-19 situation is a bad news/good news scenario. The bad news: There is a high number of cases in the area. The good news: There aren’t as many cases as there have been during previous periods of high case numbers, and for most, those cases are not as serious.
Local health officials say that’s because the latest Omicron variant — BA.5 — is doing what viruses do: Becoming more contagious but less deadly. Most Kentucky counties are in the red.
BA.5 is becoming the dominant variant, Ashland-Boyd County Health Department Director Matt Anderson said. His information is based on state figures, which is an average based on samples from counties throughout the commonwealth.
Chris Crum, director of the Greenup County Health Department, said while Omicron has been the dominant variant for a while, reports indicate cases fluctuate between the original Omicron and the BA.5 variant, with the latter on the rise.
He said the availability of home tests means COVID-19 cases are higher than the official numbers indicate.
“When people ask our numbers, I don’t think we have an accurate answer because not everyone doing home testing is reporting their numbers to us,” Greenup County Health Director Chris Crum said.
Anderson stressed the medicine of COVID-19 is effective, including vaccines, diagnoses and treatments.
“Hospitals and physicians have been able to handle all the increase in incidents and managing symptoms better,” Anderson said. “We have a decent number of people vaccinated but it’s not where we want to be. ... I think the fact that a decent number have been vaccinated means that when we do catch it, it might not necessarily have the most harmful effect.”
Anderson and Crum neither dared to predict what will happen next with COVID-19, although figures tend to spike after holidays. They said they believe the hospital system in the area will be equipped to handle future spikes, indicating the virus is moving closer to its endemic phase.
Both directors agree the symptoms of the current variant are the same: cold or flu-like symptoms, fatigue, cough.
Anderson said if you test positive, go to the hospital or call your doctor and see how to deal with the virus. Crum said because BA.5 is less deadly, many cases may be treated at home.
Protection guidelines still apply.
“There has definitely been a shift to the viewpoint of personal responsibility and personal risk assessment,” Anderson said. “We all know how to protect ourselves — get vaccinations, get boosters, avoid large crowds, hand-washing and wearing masks. If you feel personally you need to adhere to those guidelines, you absolutely can.”
He also recommends getting COVID-19 information and updates by visiting cdc.gov or kycovid19.ky.gov, which has information specific to Kentucky counties.