After a streak of health department reports containing dozens of new cases every few days or every week, the last handful have painted a different picture.
The COVID-19 pandemic is not quite going away yet.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 201 cases from Dec. 11-17, including 38 involving fully vaccinated patients. The health department reported zero additional deaths.
The age range of the 201 is 3 months to 90 years.
There have been 7,564 confirmed cases in Greenup County, including 7,142 recoveries and 94 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 187 more cases and three COVID-positive deaths.
Two males, ages 76 and 81, and a 67-year-old female died after having tested positive in Boyd County. There have been 120 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The age range of the most recent cases is 3 months to 85 years. A 73-year-old male is hospitalized.
The Boyd County Detention Center reported two new cases. FCI Ashland listed five on Friday’s report.
The Lawrence County Health Department’s latest report was issued on Dec. 13. It consisted of 91 cases from Dec. 7-13.
Carter County’s health department posted 15 more cases on its report on Saturday. There are 233 active cases, including 13 hospitalizations, involving Carter County residents.