ASHLAND Hospital admissions for COVID-19 in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties are low, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The Commonwealth remains mostly in the green, with Menifee and Powell counties being the only hot spots.
While cases in West Virginia are low, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported five deaths since last week’s online dashboard update, with a total of 8,136 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths this week of a 69-year-old male from Ohio County, a 64-year-old female from Harrison County, a 74-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old female from Lincoln County and a 77-year-old female from Raleigh County.
Ohio cases continue a downward trend, with the number of new COVID-19 cases calling below 3,000, a threshold not seen since July 2021.
While the COVID-19 public health emergency has ended officially, the Kentucky Department for Public Health continues to monitor COVID-19 and to provide updates.
CDC recommends anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. If you get tested because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed to the virus, you should stay away from others pending test results and follow the advice of your healthcare provider or a public health professional.
For specific information, call your local health department.