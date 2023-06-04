The Centers for Disease Control reports despite a low percentage of the population having updated vaccines, COVID-19 figures are trending downward nationally.
The number of hospitalizations dropped in the last week (11%), as have deaths (13.3%).
Figures for Boyd County are trending low: An average of four cases per day were reported in Boyd County, a 68% decrease from the average two weeks ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 23,034 cases have been reported.
Greenup County reports three cases per day; Carter County cases were low, but no other statistics were available.
Health experts urge all residents to keep up their booster shots.