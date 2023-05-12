While reports of cases of COVID-19 remain low, the pandemic is not over, according to scientists.
Despite the United States and the World Health Organization declaring the global emergency over, researchers at Johns Hopkins University say they expect new variants and subvariants to appear.
"Even if you are fully vaccinated (including boosters), remain vigilant. When in doubt, mask up. And get the shot if you have not," the university website says.
Meanwhile, all Kentucky counties are reporting low figures on new cases and COVID-19 hospital admissions, with 64.2 weekly new reported cases per 100K and 3.2 weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100K.
The same is true in West Virginia, with 17.4 new cases and 3.2 admissions per 100K.
Ohio is in the green, except for Perry County, which is in the yellow. The state reports 26.7 weekly new reported cases per 100K and 3.5 weekly admissions.
Total deaths from COVID-19 worldwide exceed 6 million.