ASHLAND Greenup County remains in the red for COVID-19, while surrounding Kentucky counties, including Boyd, are in the yellow.
Cabell and Wayne counties, in West Virginia, have dropped to the medium range, according to statistics published by covidactnow.org.
The CDC recommends when COVID-19 levels are in the red or yellow, those at high risk for poor results should wear a high-quality mask or respirator when indoors in public. Those in a household or having social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact and wear a high-quality mask when indoors with them.
If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
Updates on every county in the country are available online on Fridays from the CDC and other sources, with reporting based on data from the Center for Disease Control.