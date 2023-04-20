All Kentucky counties are in the green except for Letcher County, which is reporting continued high levels of the COVID-19 virus, according to covidactnow.org.
In Ohio, Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties in the northeastern part of the state are in the yellow, meaning a moderate number of COVID-19 cases has been recorded.
Wetzel and Marshall counties in West Virginia are the only counties in the yellow.
As of March 29, 2023, there have been roughly 104 million reported cases, and 1,090,000 COVID deaths in the United States. Over the last 14 days, hospitalizations have decreased by about 16% and weekly deaths have decreased by about 13%.
While infection rates have dropped, experts say the pandemic is not over. The World Health Organization predicts the pandemic will end this year.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control's advisory committee met and proposed new recommendations concerning COVID-19, including approving an additional bivalent vaccine dose for those 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised; no longer recommending the monovalent mRNA vaccine; and recommending everyone 6 and older receive an updated, or bivalent, mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.