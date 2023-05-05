Despite the Tri-State being in the green for community transmission, meaning most are relatively safe, COVID-19 continues.
In Kentucky, the transmission rate is low for the state except for Fleming, Mason and Bracken counties, which are “in the yellow,” meaning there is moderate risk.
In West Virginia, all counties are in the green except Wetzel and Tyler counties, in the northeastern area.
The entire state of Ohio is in the green.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jhasaid said COVID-19 will likely be with us for the rest of our lives. Experts expect COVID-19 will someday become endemic, meaning it occurs regularly in certain areas according to established patterns. But they don’t think that will be very soon.
Last week, the Biden administration announced the requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine for federal employees, contractors, international travelers, Head Start educations and CMS-certified facilities would be dropped at the end of day on May 11.
Since January 2021, COVID-19 deaths have declined by 95%, and hospitalizations are down nearly 91%. Globally, COVID-19 deaths are at their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.