Bath County is the only county in Kentucky that is not in the green, according to figures from the Center for Disease Control. Bath County is registering a medium rate of COVID-19.
CDC figures show West Virginia is entirely in the green, meaning cases are low.
According to wv.gov, there have been 16 deaths from COVID-19 in the last week, making West Virginia's total number of deaths from the virus 8,083.
Levels of COVID-19 are low in Ohio, with a handful of counties posting a moderate number of cases.
Despite the low figures, health experts at the CDC recommend those at high risk continue to mask and limit public interaction. Those testing positive for COVID-19 should isolate, even if they are up to date with vaccines.
In preparation for future pandemics, countries of the World Health Organization have mapped out how negotiations on a global accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response will move forward.
A draft of the accord will be presented for approval by the World Health Assembly in May 2024.