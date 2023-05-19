ASHLAND Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are trending down nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In fact, a CDC map shows widespread green, which represents areas where COVID-19 hospitalization admissions levels are fewer than 10 per 100,000 population. All of Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia are in the green.
However, a CDC media release this week shows a mixture of respiratory viruses are circulating, including common coronaviruses (other than SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19), respiratory adenovirus and parainfluenza (which is distinct from influenza).
All of these viruses can cause cold-like symptoms including fever, runny nose, sore throat and cough, so “it’s very, very hard to tell the difference between any of them clinically,” said Dr. Helen Chu, an associate professor of infectious disease at the University of Washington. Chu also is a principal investigator at the Seattle Flu Alliance, which tracks respiratory disease spread. (Norovirus and rotavirus are also going around right now, but they cause gastrointestinal issues such as vomiting and diarrhea.)
While lots of viruses are spreading, one respiratory virus is currently causing a particularly high percentage of positives among test results tracked by the CDC: human metapneumovirus (HMPV).
“It is important to note that this is expected respiratory activity for these viruses for this time of year,” a CDC representative told Time magazine, noting that the agency is also tracking rises in adenovirus and parainfluenza.
Dr. John Williams, chief of infectious diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburghm agrees an uptick in HMPV is not surprising. In North America, HMPV’s peak season is typically February to May, a bit after the typical flu season, he said.
Medical professionals recommended continued diligence in hand-washing, improving ventilation, distancing from those who are ill and wearing a mask, for those who have special health conditions.