Figures from the Centers for Disease Control showed Boyd County in the green, as are all the other counties in Kentucky.
Levels are also in the green in bordering parts of West Virginia and Ohio.
Green indicates COVID-19 is at a low level.
However, the CDC warns those with challenging health conditions should continue to take precautions to prevent contracting COVID-19.
The Moderna Bivalent COVID-19 booster is available at the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department on Holt Street in Ashland, and at the Greenup County Health Department at 806 Seaton Ave. in Greenup. For vaccine information in Carter County, call the health department at (606) 474-6685.
Kentucky is in the moderate risk category for flu, cold and other illnesses.
West Virginia’s risk for colds is moderate, but risk for COVID-19 and flu are low. Ohio reports low risk for COVID-19 and a stomach virus, but moderate for flu and colds.
Nationally, most states register a moderate risk.