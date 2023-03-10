Greenup County remains in the red for COVID-19, with 205.1 new cases and 13.6 hospital admissions, according to numbers from the Center for Disease control, with 10.1% of the population having received a bivalent booster.
Boyd and Carter counties are in the yellow, meaning the risk for contracting COVID-19 is medium.
New cases in Boyd County were 194.8 last week, with hospital admissions at 13.6%. Almost 10% of the population has received a bivalent booster.
Carter County recorded 74.6 new cases and 13.6 hospital admissions for COVID-19. A little more than 8% of residents have had the bivalent booster.
Elliott and Morgan counties continue to be classified in the red; most of Kentucky is in the green, meaning the risk in the community is low.
Most of West Virginia is in the yellow, including Cabell and Wayne counties. The only red county in West Virginia is Fayette County, in the south central part of the state.
In Ohio, Lawrence and Scioto counties are in the yellow, but most of the state is in the green.