ASHLAND COVID-19 stayed in the yellow in Boyd County, but Greenup County’s cases are considered high, as are Elliott, Rowan, Menifee and Morgan counties. The only other county with a high community risk level is Clinton County.
A yellow rating means the community risk level is medium.
In West Virginia, all counties bordering Kentucky also are in the yellow. The state is fairly evenly divided between yellow and green; green indicates the level of community risk is low.
Lawrence and Gallia counties in Ohio are in reporting high community risk, while much of the rest of the state are in the green.
Information is obtained from covidactnow.org; data is provided by the Centers for Disease Control.