GREENUP The number of cases of COVID-19 spiked following Christmas and New Year’s Day in Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties.
Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum said until early last week, the three counties were “in the red,” meaning the number of cases in a region is dangerously high.
However, the rating is back to yellow, or caution, level. Crum said the change is not surprising.
“The number of cases popped up after the holidays, as expected, as people got together and shared food and were right on top of each other,” he said. “It’s the same cycle since the pandemic began, and it’s the same with flu. Every year, schools have to cancel when the flu rates go up. You just have to give people a little breathing room and let it die back down.”
Despite the comparisons, Crum said flu and COVID-19 are quite different. Caused by two different viruses, flu can lead to pneumonia and can have poor outcomes for those with existing health problems. COVID-19 can do the same, and also has long-term effects that aren’t fully known get. COVID-19 also can cause long-term fatigue, respiratory issues and inflammation of the heart.
Crum said those who wish to check the COVID-19 level for themselves can visit the CDC website or Kentucky’s website — https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.